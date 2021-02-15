Politics
Nigeria on course to end gas flaring by 2025 – Sylva
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said on Monday Nigeria was on course to end gas flaring by 2025.
The minister stated this at a Public Hearing on gas flaring organised by the House of Representatives in Abuja.
He said the public hearing was an opportunity to update the records and bring stakeholders up to speed on the matter.
Sylva said the elimination of gas flaring was an issue the government was taking seriously, adding that the ministry was committed to achieving the global consensus on the elimination of gas flaring by 2025.
He said: “Today, we have actually reduced gas flaring significantly to a very minimal level of eight percent.
“If you all recall, in 2020, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources started what we call the National Gas Expansion Programme and we declared the year 2020 as the year of gas.
“At the beginning of this year, we also declared year 2021 the beginning of the gas decade. We believe that with all the programmes we have in place, we are on course to achieving complete elimination of gas flaring by the year 2025.”
The minister recalled that in December 2020, the ministry rolled out a gas penetration programme.
The ministry, according to him, was aggressively pursuing the programme to ensure effective utilisation of gas being flared today.
The Minister of Environment, Muhammed Abubakar, who was also at the public hearing, described gas flaring was a serious environmental issue.
Represented by a Director in the ministry, Mr. Abah Suleman, Abubakar said gas flaring leads to global warming.
He said: “The fear that the earth might snowball into a runaway greenhouse effect as we have on planet Venus is one of the major reasons why it has been globally accepted that all hands must be on deck to ensure that gas flares are totally put out.
“The Federal Government has made commitments to the Paris Agreement of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change through our intended national determined contribution.
“The Ministry of Environment is highly desirous and has been giving support to the Ministry of Petroleum in this regard as far back as 2003 when the ministry along some oil companies pushed for the use of compressed natural gas.
“I am happy to say that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has kick-started the programme.”
Politics
Bagudu, Ganduje, two other Northern governors visit Makinde over Oyo traders’ clash
Governors of four Northern states in the country on Monday visited their Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, over last week’s clash between Yoruba and Hausa traders at a market in Ibadan, the state capital.
The governors are – Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Abubakar (Niger) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara).
At least four persons were reportedly killed on Saturday during a clash between Hausa and Yoruba traders at a market in Shasha, Akinyele local government area of Oyo State.
The quartet, who arrived at the Oyo State Government House in Agodi, Ibadan, at exactly 7:00 p.m. and went into a closed-door meeting with Makinde.
The Oyo governor will on Tuesday lead his colleagues to Shasha community for an on-the-spot assessment of the area as well as meet with various stakeholders in the market.
The meeting was also attended by the Special Adviser on Security to Makinde, Fatai Owoseni; and Special Assistant on Community Relations (Arewa Community), Alhaji Ahmad Murtala, among other stakeholders.
Latest
Lagos panel didn’t declare Lekki tollgate crime scene – LCC
The Lekki Concession Company (LCC) claimed on Monday the Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry probing alleged rights violations by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) never designated the Lekki tollgate a crime scene.
Armed soldiers had on October 20 last year shot #ENDSARS protesters at the tollgate.
The incident sparked outrage within and outside the country.
The Managing Director of LCC, Mr. Yomi Omomuwasan, who disclosed this at a press conference in Lagos, said the tollgate was never shut down on the order of the panel.
He also sympathised with the families of victims of the #ENDSARS protest.
He said: “We appeal once again for a reason to prevail and peace to reign. No litigation lasts forever. Our hearts and prayers are still with all those who suffered one form of loss or the other in the anarchy that gripped our state before and after the October 20 incident.”
A group of youths who came together under the #OccupyLekki movement had last Saturday protested the planned reopening of the tollgate.
At least 40 protesters were arrested and arraigned in a mobile court in Panti, Yaba.
They were later granted bail by the court and asked to report in court with a certificate of COVID-19 test in March.
Politics
IGP launches Operation Puff Adder ll to check insecurity
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has launched the Operation Puff Adder II.
The Force Spokesman, Frank Mbah, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the exercise was aimed at reclaiming public space from armed robbers, kidnappers, bandits, and other criminal elements.
The statement read: “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has today, Monday, 15th February 2021 flagged-off a reinvigorated special security action plan, code-named ‘Operation Puff Adder II ’ to reinforce the ongoing fight against banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes in the country. The new special operation, which will be intelligence-led and community-driven, will be executed in sustained collaboration with the Armed Forces, the Intelligence Community and other sister security agencies. It is aimed at re-dominating and reclaiming the public space from criminals that are bent on threatening the internal security order across the country and bringing them to book.
“The IGP, during the flag-off of the Special Operation at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, noted that Operation Puff Adder II is an initiative of the Force conceived from a deliberate and critical evaluation of the pattern and trend of crimes in the country. With the Special Operation, there shall be a massive and well-planned deployment of both human and other operational assets of the Force to reinforce and consolidate on the successes and achievements of Operation Puff Adder I, launched by the IGP in April 2019.
“The IGP further noted that the flag-off is the first phase of the operation targeted at the full restoration of peace and security in the North-West and North-Central Geopolitical Zones of the country. The operation is aimed at dislodging bandits from their current operational spaces and denying them space to regroup in other parts of the country. It will also ensure that all arrested bandits and their collaborators are brought to book. In the long run, it is expected that the operation shall be replicated across other states of the Federation to deal with the security challenges inherent in those States.
“The IGP, while assuring the Police operatives of adequate welfare provisions during the mission, charged them to be civil with law-abiding citizens but firm and ruthless with criminal elements who may want to threaten the safety of citizens in their Areas of Responsibilities.”
“The IGP assured Nigerians that the Force shall continue to ensure a stable security order across the country and urged the public to work with the police and other security agencies by providing useful, relevant, and timely information.”
