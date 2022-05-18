Nigeria qualify for U-20 AFCON after reaching WAFU B championship final

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have secured their ticket to the 2023 youth Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after reaching the final of the ongoing WAFU B Championship in Niger Republic.

The Ladan Bosso boys defeated Cote d’Ivoire 2-1 in the semifinal of the regional competition to reach the final two.

Nigeria will now face Benin Republic, who defeated Burkina Faso 2-1 also on Tuesday to qualify, in the final on Friday.

Daniel Daga gave the Flying Eagles the lead in the first half of Tuesday night’s semi, but the Ivorians equalized on the stroke of half time.

After both teams failed to find the winner after 90 minutes, the game went into extra-time with Ibrahim Yahaya scoring from the penalty spot to earn the Flying Eagles the win.

Both the Flying Eagles and Benin Republic have booked their place at next year’s U-20 AFCON in Egypt.

And the four semifinalists in the Egypt competition will represent Africa at the FIFA U-20 World Cup to be held in Indonesia next year.

