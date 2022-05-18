Sports
Aribo, Bassey, Balogun gun for Europa title as Rangers battle Eintracht in final today
Super Eagles trio of Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey and Leon Balogun are on the verge of making history with Scottish giants, Rangers, as they play in the Europa League final today (Wednesday).
Tens of thousands of Rangers fans, according to reports from Europe, are alreadh in Seville ahead of one the biggest matches in the club’s history.
Rangers put up fine performances throughout the campaign to reach the final, where they face Bundesliga giants Eintracht in the Spanish city of Seville.
“All the boys are buzzing. We know what an opportunity we have and we are ready to go, to be honest,” Aribo said.
Read Also: Aribo’s Rangers into Europa final, Iheanacho’s Leicester fail to reach UECL final
Giovanni van Bronckhorst are taking on a third German side in their run in the competition this season, having seen off Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in the playoff and semifinal respectively.
Only a European Cup Winners Cup success in 1972 accounts for the Rangers’ sole continental triumph in their 150-year history.
The Europa League final will kick off by 8:00p.m.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...