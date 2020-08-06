Nigeria records 457 new cases bringing total to 44,890, deaths hit 927

Nigeria, on Wednesday recorded 457 new cases of covid-19, bringing its total confirmed cases to 44,890.

This was made known late Friday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

It also revealed on its website, that the total number of cases discharged stood at 32,165, while 927 deaths have been recorded from the pandemic in Nigeria.

In the latest breakdown, Lagos still recorded the highest number of new cases with 137, followed by the FCT with 76 new recorded cases. Ekiti and Kano states recorded the least number of new cases with one each.

See states breakdown of new cases as at Wednesday below:

Lagos-137

FCT-76

Plateau-40

Rivers-35

Enugu-34

Oyo-25

Abia-23

Delta-12

Edo-11

Ebonyi-11

Cross River-10

Kwara-10

Kaduna-9

Anambra-7

Ogun-5

Imo-3

Bauchi-3

Osun-2

Nasarawa-2

Kano-1

Ekiti-1

44,890 confirmed

32,165 discharged

927 deaths

