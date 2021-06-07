Nigeria unfortunate to be saddled with greedy, clueless, power-drunk leaders —Jega | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Nigeria unfortunate to be saddled with greedy, clueless, power-drunk leaders —Jega
The former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, has lamented the fact that Nigeria has been unfortunate to be saddled with leaders who are not only greedy, but clueless and power-drunk.
Jega who was a virtual guest at the first memorial lecture in honour of the late civilian Governor of Lagos, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, organised by Federal Social Democrats, (FSD), on Sunday, said Nigeria has been plagued with the misfortune of leaders who are greedy for power and money.
Jega who spoke on the theme “Selfless Leadership and Good Governance: Jakande as an exemplary leader,” said Nigeria’s present crop of leaders are not selfless in offering services to the country and also lack vision in leading their people.
Read also: Nigeria’s political space needs cleansing —Jega
“We must first and foremost acknowledge that Nigeria has been afflicted by the misfortune of having characters in governance who are neither selfless nor visionary, who are rather greedy whether for power or money who are essentially clueless about matters of governance and reckless in the way they handle governmental affairs and consolidators of bad democratic governance,” Jega said.
“One of the major challenges of good democratic governance in Nigeria is that of having selfless, patriotic, inclusive and effective leadership in order to drive Nigeria’s national affairs and the development of the political economy towards the goal of democratic governance.
“Getting things right would require selfless and visionary leadership.
“The late Jakande was undoubtedly a leader with great foresight, he was impactful. One can say he touched lives and indeed one can say he was focused in implementing policies, his legacies and his memory lives forever,” he added.
By Isaac Dachen…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...