Nigeria, US to lead global coalition against ISIS

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) said on Saturday Nigeria and the United States would lead the global coalition against the Islamic State and other terror groups in the world.

ONSA said in a statement in Abuja that the decision was reached at Tuesday’s meeting of the 82-member global coalition drawn from Africa, America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

According to the unit, the meeting which was co-chaired by the coordinators of the National Counter-Terrorism of Nigeria and the US also had the representatives of Africa Union, European Union, ECOWAS, and G5 Sahel in attendance.

Nigeria delegation was led by the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd).

Monguno, who was represented at the meeting by the Coordinator of the Nigeria Counter-Terrorism Centre, Rear Adm. Yaminu Musa, noted that the challenges of global terrorism had negatively impacted on the economy, polity, and livelihoods of people in the Sahel, Lake Chad Basin, and parts of North-East Nigeria.

The statement read: “The meeting deliberated on key issues including sessions on understanding and countering the ISIS threat.

“The session, moderated by US Special Envoy for the Sahel, Amb. J. Peter Pham had panelists from Global Coalition members Cameroon, Chad, Guinea, Niger, and co-host Nigeria providing key perspectives on evolution of ISIS affiliates and their troubling activities in West Africa.

“The panelists also provided useful ways the Global Coalition could enhance efforts to curb the expanding influence of ISIS in West Africa and the Sahel.

“Discussions also centered on lessons learnt from the fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria and reviewing potential lines of efforts, including the use of battlefield evidence and border security measures and how these lessons and lines of efforts could be applied in West Africa and the Sahel.”

