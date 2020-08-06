Nigeria working with Saudi Arabia to bring back 200 prisoners —Dabiri-Erewa

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa has disclosed that the commission was working together with the government of Saudi Arabia to bring back about 200 prisoners.

Dabiri-Erewa who was reacting to the video of Nigerian ladies stranded in Saudi Arabia directed them to report to the Nigerian mission in the country on Sunday and register in order to seek permission and process their return.

According to Dabiri-Erewa in a series of tweets on her official account on Wednesday, Saudi authorities were more concerned about sending back prisoners (about 200) as they want to decongest their deportation centres.

The NIDCOM Chairman wrote: “There are processes and procedures to follow. Saudi institutions are on holidays. They resume Sunday.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt moves to rescue stranded ladies in Lebanon

“Rather than come anonymously here, from Sunday when they open for work, they should go to the mission to register. The mission will then appeal for permit, etc. and they will return.

“Moreso it’s the prisoners (about 200) that the Saudis want to bring back. They want to decongest their deportation centres. But the bone of contention now is that the prisoners must get their COVID-19 tests done before evacuation. Discussions will continue after they resume on Sunday,” she added.

This came days after NiDCOM said 30 Nigerians, who were trafficked and left stranded in Lebanon, had been rescued.

The commission said in a statement issued by a staff in its Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, Gabriel Odu that the rescued persons were among the 150 victims of trafficking awaiting evacuation to Nigeria.

Join the conversation

Opinions