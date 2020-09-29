NIGERIA@60: FG to close access roads to Eagle Square | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government has said roads leading to Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of the country’s 60th independence anniversary parade would be closed from midnight on Wednesday.

The parade comes up on October 1.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this on the ministry’s official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He added that the Federal Secretariat and adjoining offices close to the venue would be evacuated by 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The statement read: “Ahead of the parade to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary on Thursday, 1 October 2020, measures have been put in place to further enhance security in and around the venue, Eagle Square, Abuja.

“From midnight on Wednesday, 30 September 2020, all routes leading to the Eagle Square will be blocked.

“Consequently, Shehu Shagari Way, Ahmadu Bello Way, outward and inward-bound Airport Roads and adjoining roads will be blocked to traffic.

“Also, the Federal Secretariat Complex will be evacuated by 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 30 September 2020, which means all workers within the precinct of the Eagle Square are expected to vacate their offices from that time.”

