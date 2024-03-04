Nigerian Army kills suspected IPOB fighter in Imo, seizes weapons

Nigerian Army troops clashed with suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its Eastern Security Network (ESN) arm in Imo State on Saturday, March 2nd, 2024.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, soldiers engaged in a “fierce gunbattle” with the IPOB/ESN group in the Orsu Local Government Area.

The statement claimed that the military “successfully cleared” the IPOB hideout located in the Ihiteukwa community, “neutralising” one fighter in the process.

Following the firefight, the troops reportedly conducted a “clearance operation” on the hideout, recovering a significant cache of weapons. This included three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), a Toyota Highlander SUV, a Hilux vehicle, ammunition and a single-barreled gun.

Read Also: Northern elders oppose Keyamo’s plan to relocate equipment from Kaduna College

The statement read, “Nigerian Army troops have successfully cleared IPOB/ESN hideout at Ihiteukwa Community in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State, neutralising one IPOB/ESN Terrorist after an intense firefight on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

“On overpowering the fighters, the gallant troops searched their hideout and recovered three IEDs, one Toyota Highlander SUV, one Hilux vehicle, eight rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, six rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, and one locally fabricated single barrel gun. Other items recovered from the terrorists’ hideout include a pair of proscribed Biafran uniforms, one solar panel, one CCTV camera, 10 mobile phones, batteries, a bundle of proscribed Biafran Currency, three solar street lights, three jungle hats, pairs of black boots and assorted charms.”

The incident highlights the ongoing tensions in southeastern Nigeria, where pro-Biafra groups like IPOB have clashed with security forces.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now