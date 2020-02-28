Latest Metro

Nigerian footballer contracts coronavirus in Italy

February 28, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

A Nigerian-born forward with the Italian third-tier side, Paul Akpan Udoh, on Thursday became the first footballer to be infected with the deadly coronavirus.

Udoh, who plies his trade with Pianese in Seria C, was quarantined by health authorities in the European nation the same day.

The 22-year-old striker started his European sojourn with Reggiana and had featured for the Juventus youth team, Virtus Lanciano and Pontedera, among others.

Coronavirus had spread from China to countries in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas and Africa.

Nigeria recorded its first coronavirus case on Friday.

The index patient is an Italian who arrived in the country from Milan on February 25.

