NSE: Bank stocks top trade as negative sentiments persist

The Nigerian Stock Exchange extended its losing streak on Friday as profit-taking efforts drove the market southward.

Investors lost about N308 billion at the end of Friday’s trade.

A negative market breadth was posted on the day. There were 41 gainers compared to two losers, making today one of the worst days for trade this year. The All Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 2.21 percent basis points to close at 26,216.46. Market Capitalisation fell to N13.658 trillion at the end of today’s trade. Year to date, the index is down by 2.33 percent.

TOP 5 GAINERS

In value terms, Flour Mills led advancers, appreciating by 4.76% to close at N22. Vitafoam added up 5.88 percent to end today’s trade at N4.32.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Presco was the worst performing stock in value terms today, declining by 9.93 percent to close at N44.9. Nigerian Breweries shed 10 percent to close at N40.5. Stanbic fell to N32.5, losing 9.97 percent. GTB tumbled to N23.8, recording 9.85 percent depreciation. MTNN closed at N110, going down by 1.87 percent.

TOP 5 TRADES

416.304 million shares estimated at N6.192 billion were traded today in 5,220 deals.

GTB was the most active stock with 96.006 million units of its stocks worth N2.294 billion traded in 731 deals. 49.513 million units of UBA shares priced at N318.777 million exchanged hands in 373 transactions. Zenith Bank had 45.556 million shares valued at N827.878 million traded in 812 deals. UCAP traded 32.939 million shares estimated at N105.155 million in 313 transactions. FBN Holdings traded 32.910 million shares valued at N155.889 million in 389 deals.

