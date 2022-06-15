Nigerian govt approves N90.8bn for road rehabilitation, airport equipment

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N90.8 billion for the rehabilitation of the Kashimbila-Takum-Chanchangi road in Taraba State and procurement of equipment for some airports in the country.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, said the council approved N66.9 billion for the construction of the Taraba road while the remaining N23.9 billion was earmarked for the airport equipment.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, was also at the briefing.

Fashola said: “The Ministry of Works and Housing presented one memorandum and it was for the rehabilitation of the 91.94 kilometre Kashimbila-Takum-Chanchangi road in Taraba State and council approved the proposal by the ministry in the sum of N66. 983billion.”

He added that the project would boost the transportation network in Taraba and the entire North-East.

On his part, Mohammed said the equipment include radio communication systems for some control towers and instrument landing systems for some airports.

Mohammed said: “The Minister of Aviation presented two memos, one was for the award of contract for the upgrade of 12 airports tower voice communication and control system radio for 12 airports located in Akure, Benin, Calabar, Ibadan, Ilorin, Jos, Minna, Owerri, Sokoto, Yola, Kaduna and Enugu.

“The contract was for the sum of N9.988 billion with a completion period of 13 months.

“As you are aware, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has a statutory mandate to enhance safety and security of the Nigerian airspace and it is in line with this that it sought to upgrade 12 air control towers voice and communication control system.”

