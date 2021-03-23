Nigerian govt approves payment of Survival Funds for 155,000 transporters | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum, said on Monday the Federal Government has approved the payment of Survival Funds for 155,920 beneficiaries in the transport track since January.

The enumeration of the first set of beneficiaries in the scheme took place on January 17.

Katagum, according to in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, stated this at two separate virtual interactive sessions Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had with the beneficiaries.

The statement read:

“The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum, said since the enumeration of the first set of beneficiaries on January 17, 2021, a total of 155,920 beneficiaries in the transport track had been approved for payment while 9,109 pending cases are being processed for payment.

“The minister added that the balance to be enumerated is about 19,689 but noted that only 22 percent of female beneficiaries in the track were reached because of the peculiar nature of the transportation business.”

She noted that the education sector alone had about 850,000 applications in one week compared to about half of the number when the portal was first opened for six weeks.

According to her, 43 percent of the beneficiaries of the Survival Fund were women.

