Nigerian govt can’t destroy forests because of bandits –Lai Mohammed | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has insisted that the Nigerian government cannot afford to destroy forests where bandits use as their hideouts to carry out kidnappings in different parts of the country because doing so will affect the eco-system.

While speaking on a Channels Television programme ‘Politics Today’ on Monday, the Minister said the government is conscious of changes in the climate and as such, the solution to “eliminating bandits from the forest was to have better consultation between sub national government, the federal government and security agencies, instead of destroying forests to dislodge them.

“We cannot destroy the forests because of climate change. The better approach is not to destroy the forest because it would affect the eco-system, but what we need is better consultation with sub national government and security agencies on how to secure the forest to make them safe for everybody,” Mohammed said.

Continuing, he added:

“Those forests are used as hideouts but I think with technology today and when all our platforms are delivered, it will no longer be business as usual as the forests will not save those criminals and bandits but again we need collaborative effort of everyone.”

