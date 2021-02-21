Bandits raze church, residential buildings in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

Armed bandits have razed the building of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Kikwari village, Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the bandits also razed two residential homes in the area.

According to him, residents of the community fled the area on receiving information that some bandits were sighted outside the village.

Aruwan said: “On getting to the location, the armed bandits set ablaze the place of worship and the two houses.

“Receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai commiserated with the community, and condemned the setting ablaze of the place of worship and two houses by armed bandits.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill herdsman, truck driver in Kaduna

“The governor empathized with the church and assured them that the government under his watch would continue to work hard in the fight against banditry and other crimes.

“He charged worshippers to remain strong in their faith and devotion, and see it as an act perpetrated by enemies of peace, humanity, and diversity who will not succeed but will be defeated by the grace of God.

“The governor directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to urgently assess the damage and take appropriate action.”

Join the conversation

Opinions