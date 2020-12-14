Nigerian govt demands transparent selection of judges, prosecutor for ICC

The Nigerian government on Monday demanded a transparent process for the selection of judges and prosecutor for the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who made the call during the 19th session of the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC held at The Hague, Netherlands, said Nigeria would support an inclusive and transparent process in the selection of the most qualified persons as judges in the court.

He urged member countries not to compromise on the moral character of candidates seeking elective offices within the court system, saying that is the only way the credibility of the court could be sustained.

This, he said, is geared toward ensuring that jurists of the highest caliber would always aspire for appointment in ICC and strengthening the quality of the bench as a whole.

The AGF noted that attacks on the ICC and its officials continue to weaken the Rome Statute system and its support across the globe.

Malami said: “The federal government has condemned all actions geared towards undermining and weakening the ICC’s ability to freely exercise its mandate.

“Nigeria is therefore renewing its commitment to the ICC as the cornerstone of the fight against impunity and a critical element of rules-based international order.

“We are committed to working together with States Parties to oppose efforts to undermine the work of the court and its independence.”

He noted with great consternation that the promise and hope offered by the Rome Statute to victims of atrocious crimes worldwide is increasingly threatened by a retreat in multilateral engagement and rising tides of hostility, discrimination, and repression around the world.

He also commended the efforts of the outgoing president of the ICC, the Nigerian-born Eboe Osuji.

He added: “Osuji brought enduring reforms to the court and spearheaded efforts that have led to a better understanding of the court on the world stage as well as improved the conditions of service of judges.

“Nigeria has taken note of efforts to reform the conditions of service of ICC judges. Nigeria is concerned about the rationale that has now disconnected those conditions from their traditional alignment with the conditions of service of the judges of the International Court of Justice’.

“It is true that the conditions of service of the ICC judges need not be formally linked to those of ICJ judges. But it is important to stress that ICC Judges are not inferior to their counterparts at the ICJ or at the other International Courts in Europe.

“That equality of stature must also be reflected in parity of treatment in conditions of service.”

