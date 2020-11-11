Nigerian govt denies receiving Covid-19 intervention funds

The Minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has denied receiving Covid-19 intervention fund.

The Minister made this known on Tuesday while appearing before a house of representatives committee.

“We have not received a penny from any organization within or outside Nigeria.

“We only operate within the budgetary allocation as appropriated (budgeted). But we received some relief items from some organizations during the pandemic like food items, beverages. We have not received any funding from any quarters.”

Meanwhile she revealed that 70,000 grains have been distributed across the country during the lockdown while noting that Rivers state is the only state in the country yet to receive COVID-19 palliatives.

“We distributed these palliatives to all the states. We have given out 70,000 tons of grains from the national grain centre by Mr. President.

“We were also given foodstuff by customs and this we distributed around the 36 states of the federation including FCT. We handed over these palliatives to all the state governors for onward distribution to the poor and the vulnerable in their states

The Minister added that palliatives for Cross-River state is “still waiting there for them.”

