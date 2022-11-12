Nigerian govt files fresh terrorism charges against Kanu

The Federal Government’s prosecution team and Nnamdi Kanu’s legal team will both address the court on Monday over the ongoing legal dispute between the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the government, according to Justice Binta Nyako.

This followed the Federal Government’s filing of an updated seven counts against the jailed leader of IPOB that had terrorism-related elements, on Friday.

Before the Federal High Court in Abuja, an amended charge bearing the case number FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015 was filed, which included all prior proven charges against the IPOB leader.

It will be revealed by the court whether the FG can proceed to re-arrest the IPOB leader on the modified charge despite the October 13 ruling due to the amended charges.

While appeals on the matter were still proceeding before the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal had cleared Kanu of all charges.

However, the FG claimed in the newly updated accusations that Kanu had threatened to kill anyone who defied his sit-at-home command in the South-East via a broadcast that was made and received nationwide.

Additionally, it claimed that the broadcast’s after effects had forced businesses like banks, schools, markets, malls, and gas stations in the southeastern states to close. This, it claimed, had a negative impact on the region’s residents and slowed down vehicular traffic.

The Federal Government also claimed that between 2018 and 2021, the IPOB leader made inciting broadcasts that were heard and received in Nigeria and called on people to hunt down and murder Nigerian security personnel and their loved ones, violating Section 1 (2) (h) of the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act, 2013.

