 Nigerian govt releases Israeli filmmakers detained over alleged links with IPOB | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

News

Nigerian govt releases Israeli filmmakers detained over alleged links with IPOB

Published

1 hour ago

on

Nigerian govt release Israeli filmmakers detained over alleged links with IPOB

Three Israeli filmmakers who were nabbed by Nigerian authorities over alleged links to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have arrived in their home country on Thursday.

This was confirmed by the Israel Foreign minister, Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) who said: “I am very happy that Rudy, Andrew, and David have been released from a Nigeria prison and returned this morning to Israel.”

“I thank the staff of the Foreign Ministry, the Consular Branch, and especially the Nigerian authorities and the Chargé d’Affaires in Nigeria, Yotam Kreiman, for their unending efforts to bring about the release. The emissaries of the State of Israel, around the world, have once again proven that they stand on guard and help every Israeli in distress.”

Read also: Police arrests suspected IPOB’s armourer in Imo

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Rudy Rochman, Andrew (Noam) Leibman, and Edouard David Benaym, who were arrested as they attempted to film a documentary, were released Wednesday thanks to aid from the Israeli Embassy in Abuja. They arrived in Israel Thursday morning.

The trio was arrested three weeks ago in Anambra, on suspicion of cooperating with IPOB.

The three thanked the Israeli Foreign Ministry and praised the cooperation between the embassies of Israel, the US, and France in Nigeria, who worked together with the Nigerian authorities and kept in touch with them during their time in prison.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....