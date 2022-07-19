Nigerian govt reveals plans with other countries to ensure prosecution of terrorist financiers

The Federal Government has disclosed that significant analytical operation was carried out with a focus on those who supported the Boko Haram terrorist organization and its local affiliates.

This information was provided, on Monday, by Mr. Mohammed Jiya, Director of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), who also said that the government had received responses from nations such as Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Ghana, and Niger.

The Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa, or GIABA, announced this at the commencement of a five-day Compliance Summit that was held in Abuja.

Jiya added that the FG had so far asked 28 nations for additional information regarding the alleged financiers of terrorism.

The NFIU boss said: “The intelligence report submitted to the government led to formation of inter agency operation, which resulted in degrading of Boko Haram activities.

“I am happy to intimate this gathering that the Chad platform on terrorism financing, last week, expanded its membership to 11 countries, active members as Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon, Mali, Burkina Faso, Togo, Niger and Benin; and observers as Ghana, Guinea and Central Africa Republic.

“Meetings will now be holding every three months with the Chad Basin and Sahel countries. This new synergy is good for both experience sharing and operational success of security agencies.”

Jiya added that the government would reveal their identities when it was appropriate through a legal procedure that would involve prosecution.

“The position, as it stands, is that investigation has reached advanced stage and the government will make statement in that direction in due course,” he said.

