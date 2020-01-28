Nigerian govt reveals why it is pushing for Community Policing

The Federal Government of Nigeria has revealed why it is focusing on the issue of community policing which it said was a sure way of tackling the mounting security issues in the country.

According to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, who spoke on Monday, the setting up of community policing incorporates all segments of the society into its operations.

The Director, Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Willie Bassey, who spoke on behalf of Boss Mustapha said that the security of lives and property will continue to be the cardinal objective of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration

“Mustapha indicated that the executive will continue to work in synergy with the Legislature to ensure that appropriate laws are promulgated that would enhance protection of lives and property across the country through the enactment of reformatory laws.

“The SGF said that close attention is being given by the government to the issue of community policing because of its benefits, particularly, in the involvement of all segments of the society in order to curb crime and criminality in the country”, the statement noted.

