Nigerian govt sets December 1 deadline for civil servants to take COVID-19 vaccine

The Federal Government on Wednesday set a December 1 deadline for civil servants to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, who announced this at a media briefing in Abuja, said the civil servants would be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done to gain access to their offices in Nigeria and the country’s missions abroad effective from that date.

He added that the federal government had also lifted the travel restriction imposed on Brazil, South Africa, and Turkey over the discovery of new variants of the COVID-19 in the countries.

He said: “With effect from December 1, 2021, Federal Government employees shall be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours to gain access to their offices in all locations within Nigeria and our Missions.

“An appropriate service-wide advisory/circular will be issued to guide the process.

“Over several months, four countries were placed on high-level restriction for travellers from such countries. The PSC has after a review of the developments in these countries, decided to remove South Africa, Turkey, and Brazil from the restricted list.

“As you are aware, the UK has eased restrictions on fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria to the UK with effect from October 11. Nigeria welcomes this development and assures that the PSC shall continue to review Nigeria’s protocols based on global developments, science, and national experience. A revised protocol will be issued in the next 24 hours.”

