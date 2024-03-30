Nigerian govt to disburse N25bn healthcare funds to states

The Federal Government has approved the disbursement of N25 billion to boost healthcare infrastructure in states.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammed Pate, disclosed this at the sixth meeting of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) Ministerial Oversight Committee on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the funds were designed for direct facility financing and workforce incentives across states.

The minister said the initiative was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to improving healthcare outcomes for Nigerian women, children, and vulnerable populations.

He said the disbursement would be facilitated through gateways including the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

Pate said: “This substantial investment underscores our dedication to enhancing healthcare infrastructure and supporting our healthcare workforce.

“In addition to direct facility financing and workforce incentives, a portion of the funds will be allocated by the NHIA to provide financial protection for the poorest and most vulnerable populations, further ensuring equitable access to healthcare services.”

The minister announced the establishment of a dedicated reporting mechanism for citizens to report any misuse or deviation from guidelines regarding the disbursement of the funds.

“An email address and reporting line will be made available, enabling citizens to actively participate in monitoring fund implementation.

“We are committed to ensuring that healthcare resources are utilised effectively and transparently.

“Regular monitoring and oversight will be conducted to uphold the fiduciary integrity of healthcare systems, ensuring that Nigerians benefit from these resources,” he added.

