Nigerian govt to go ahead with sale of five NIPPs

The Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE), Dr. Alex Okoh, said on Monday the sale of the five National Integrated Power Plants (NIPPs) will go on as planned.

Okoh, disclosed this in a statement issued by BPE Head of Public Communications, Amina Othman, in on Monday Abuja.

He said the Bureau had received 36 Expression of Interest (EOIs) from prospective investors.

He said the federal government was determined to resuscitate the power plants to put them to full use for the much-needed power requirement in the country.

According to him, the privatisation of the five NIPP plants was in line with the Bureau’s 2021 work plan as approved by the National Council on Privatisation (NCP).

The five NIPP plants are the Benin Generation Company Limited at Ihovba, Edo State, Calabar Generation Company Limited, Cross River State, Geregu Generation Company Limited, Kogi State, Olorunsogo Generation Company Limited, Ogun State and Omotosho Generation Company Limited, Ondo State.

Okoh said following the approval of the NCP, the BPE engaged the services of a Technical Adviser and advertised for the EOI in three national dailies.

