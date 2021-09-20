Nigerian govt urges doctors to return to work as strike continues

The Federal Government has sent an appeal to the striking doctors of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to discontinue their current strike action.

This appeal was made by the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

The Minister further noted that negotiations are ongoing over the doctors’ allowances in order to ensure an end to the protracted feud.

“I want to appeal to NARD for them to reconsider their position, get back to work tomorrow or next and then come back again for discussions. We have so many things to discuss.

“I have nephews who are resident doctors. I have three of them at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital, UNTH Enugu, Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu. I have so many of them. I have a son who will graduate in Medicine in October. I cannot destroy the profession, I have to protect the profession too,” Ngige said.

In response to the recent court case filed against the doctors, Ngige said, “The court has ruled and said ‘Go and do some more settlement but meanwhile, you go back to work and continue the settlement’.”

