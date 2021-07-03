Nigerian lady tattoos face of NURTW leader, MC Oluomo, on her back

A young Nigerian lady has raised eyebrows after she tattooed the face of NURTW boss, MC Oluomo, real name Akinsanya Musiliu Akinyemi, on her back.

The young lady, identified as Abygael Olanrewaju, shared the video of herself getting the tattoo on her social media platform on Friday, July 2.

She described MC Oluomo as her “lovely dad” as she revealed she always had the urge to tattoo his face on her back.

‘Finally, you gat my back my lovely dad” she captioned the now-viral video.

MC Oluomo is a Nigerian socialite who is currently the chairman of the Lagos chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

