Nigerian Navy rescues 10 from capsized trawler in Lagos

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT has rescued 10 crew members from a fishing trawler that capsized within the Lagos channel in the early hours of Monday.

The spokesman for the Western Naval Command, Commander Edward Yeibo, confirmed the development in a statement in Lagos.

He said the trawler christened: “OLOKUN XII” was being towed by another trawler “OLOKUN IV” within the Lagos channel.

The spokesman said: “Unfortunately, the vessel collided with a merchant vessel MSC CORUNA, leading to the capsize of the fishing trawler OLOKUN XII.

“Fortunately, the NNS BEECROFT patrol team was on routine patrol at the time and promptly rescued the 10 crew members from the trawler.

“Thereafter, the rescued crew members were handed over to the officials of the company, named Barnaby Fishing Company Limited.”

Yeibo said the Commander of NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Malami Haruna, urged seafarers to navigate with caution and due consideration to international regulations.

This, according to him, will help to prevent collision while transiting within the nation’s maritime domain.

