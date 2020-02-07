Nigerian troops in hot pursuit to sniff out Boko Haram remnants –Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has stated that troops of ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ are in a hot chase to sniff out remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the Northeast region.

Speaking in a statement issued on his behalf on Thursday by the Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, in Abuja, Buratai said that many of the terrorists were on the run.

According to him, several insurgents were neutralised while others escaped with gunshot wounds leading to the capturing of two gun trucks and different calibre of weapons when troops dealt deadly blows on the terrorist elements, who laid ambush along Jakana – Mainok Road.

Buratai also added that a successful ambush by troops of 121 Task Force Battalion on Jan. 27 against the terrorists mounted on motorcycles at Sabon Garin Kirawa led to the killing of two of the insurgents and capturing of motorcycles as well as a number of weapons and ammunition.

He said’ “In the same vein, on Jan. 28, troops of 159 Task Force Battalion deployed at Gubio in conjunction with elements of the Civilian JTF neutralised two of the insurgents forcing others to retreat in disarray with gunshot wounds.

“Notwithstanding, the troops captured one AK 47 Rifle 4 AK 47 Rifle magazines and 46 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

“Regrettably, one soldier and one member of the Civilian Joint Task Force were wounded in action.

“However, the wounded were immediately moved to a military medical facility and are currently responding positively to treatment,” Buratai added.

