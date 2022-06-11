News
Ex-army chief, Buratai demands support of media, religious leaders in campaign against insecurity
The former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd), on Saturday, urged the media, religious leaders, and other stakeholders to support the military in the ongoing efforts at ending the country’s insecurity.
Buratai, who made the call at a one-day symposium on National security organised by Arewa House in Kaduna, listed Boko Haram insurgency, kidnapping, banditry, oil bunkering, and agitations in South-East as some of the country’s biggest security challenges.
He called for a compressive and integrated approach in tackling the problems.
Buratai said: “There is a need for the public to be constantly sensitised and enlightened on their roles as stakeholders in the security architecture of the country through agencies such as the National Orientation Agency, among others.”
He also called for the revitalisation of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) in a bid to address the shortage of equipment for the military.
He added: “This is crucial in meeting the increasing equipment requirements of the Nigerian Armed Forces to confront current and emerging security threats.
“To achieve this, the Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with stakeholders, could put structures in place for adequate manpower training for DICON staff.
“This would further enhance their specialised manpower and increase their capacity for production of military hardware for the Armed Forces.”
