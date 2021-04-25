Nigerians determined to sack APC in 2023 – Fayose | Ripples Nigeria

A former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Sunday decried the worsening insecurity across the country.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, the ex-governor said the killing of Nigerians in many parts of the country had made the citizens more resolute in their resolve to send the APC packing from the central government in 2023.

He also slammed the presidency for defending and sympathizing with terrorists.

He was reacting to the furore surrounding past incendiary rhetorics of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

Fayose described the security situation in the country as appalling and urged Nigerians to restrict their movements so as not to fall victim to the criminals wreaking havoc in many parts of the country.

READ ASLO: Fayose lacks ‘moral right’ to criticize our govt —APC

The ex-governor said: “It is saddening and worrisome that spokesmen of the President were the ones going from one media house to another to defend someone who openly supported terrorists.

“In the last three days, over 300 Nigerians have been killed across the country, with several others in captivity, and this is still not enough for President Muhammadu Buhari and his men to wear sackcloth and cover themselves with ashes. Rather, they are seen making merry as if nothing has happened.”

Join the conversation

Opinions