Nigerians will remember Mantu for promoting peaceful co-existence – Buhari

11 seconds ago

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday expressed sadness at the death of former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu.

Mantu died on Tuesday at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja.

He was 74.

In a condolence message to the deceased family and signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President noted that Mantu dedicated most of his life to service of the people.

He added that the ex-Deputy Senate President’s legacy of reconciliation and promotion of peaceful co-existence would always be remembered in Plateau State and the country at large.

