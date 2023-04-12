Nigeria’s capital market trades flat amid losses in NGX Group, Champion, others

The Nigerian stock market traded flat on Wednesday with the equity capitalization closing at N28.30 trillion.

The All-Share Index rose by 0.42 basis points to close at 51,953.41, up from 51,952.99 posted by the bourse the previous day.

Investors traded 255.16 million shares worth N1.78 billion in 3,890 deals on Wednesday.

This fell short of the 1.72 billion shares valued at N4.78 billion traded by shareholders in 4,286 deals on Tuesday.

Sky Aviation led the gainers’ list with N0.50kobo rise in share price moving from N5 to N5.50kobo per share.

Associated Bus Company’s share value was up by 9.68 percent to end trading at N0.34kobo from N0.31kobo per share.

Berger gained N0.60kobo to move from N7 to N7.60kobo per share.

International Breweries gained N0.10kobo to close at N2.50kobo, above it opening price of N2.40kobo per share.

Multiverse gained N0.10 kobo to rise from N2.40kobo to N2.50kobo per share.

Royal Exchange topped the losers’ table after shedding 10 percent to drop from N0.60kobo to N0.54kobo per share.

Champion Breweries lost N0.50kobo to end trading at N4.58kobo from N5.08 per share.

CWG lost N0.50kobo to end trading with N0.86kobo from N0.93kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit’s share dropped from N0.34kobo to N0.32kobo per share after losing 5.88 percent during trading.

NGX Group lost N1.10kobo to drop from N26 to N24.90kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s top trading with 117.52 million shares valued at N163.05 million.

Fidelity Bank followed with 38.03 million shares worth N200.38 million.

UBA sold 19.81 million shares worth N169.19 million.

Zenith Bank traded 11.38 million shares valued at N290.03 million, while Royal Exchange sold 5.93 million shares valued at N3.26 million.

