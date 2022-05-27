Politics
Nigeria’s destiny in the hands of criminal parties —Sowore
Human rights activist, and presidential hopeful, Omoyele Sowore, has berated gullible Nigerians who still canvases support for both the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
Sowore lamented the state of affairs in Nigeria and the visible insouciance and failure of the ruling class to come up with solutions.
He spoke in the context of the ongoing primaries of the two mega parties in the country, adding that Nigeria has no future in them.
In a series of tweets on Friday, he noted that the primaries of the parties involving the ignominious transaction of delegates should have further exposed the criminality personified in the parties.
Read also :Sowore alleges plots by INEC chairman, others to attack him
According to him, the current political realities and the devastating consequences on the state of the country should educate Nigerians to be decisive in 2023 general elections.
He wrote: “All the newbies and an oldebie who put all their faith (fate) in the hands of big criminal parties, All Progressive Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have now been sucker-punched.
“Those who constantly claimed they could change the system from within have realized that a castle built with saliva would collapse at the sighting of the money dew. We didn’t come this far only for our future to be handed back to one of the rogue parties. Never!”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...