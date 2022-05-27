Nigeria’s destiny in the hands of criminal parties —Sowore

Human rights activist, and presidential hopeful, Omoyele Sowore, has berated gullible Nigerians who still canvases support for both the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Sowore lamented the state of affairs in Nigeria and the visible insouciance and failure of the ruling class to come up with solutions.

He spoke in the context of the ongoing primaries of the two mega parties in the country, adding that Nigeria has no future in them.

In a series of tweets on Friday, he noted that the primaries of the parties involving the ignominious transaction of delegates should have further exposed the criminality personified in the parties.

According to him, the current political realities and the devastating consequences on the state of the country should educate Nigerians to be decisive in 2023 general elections.

He wrote: “All the newbies and an oldebie who put all their faith (fate) in the hands of big criminal parties, All Progressive Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have now been sucker-punched.

“Those who constantly claimed they could change the system from within have realized that a castle built with saliva would collapse at the sighting of the money dew. We didn’t come this far only for our future to be handed back to one of the rogue parties. Never!”

