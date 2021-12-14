Nigeria’s stock market down by 0.22% as investors lose N48.83bn

The Nigerian stock market slipped back into the negative territory on Tuesday following the crash in equity capitalization by 0.22 percent at the close of the day’s business.

Consequently, investors at the bourse lost N48.83 billion due to the drop in equity capitalization from N22.13 trillion to N22.08 trillion on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index was down by 93.6 basis points to close at 42,317.52 compared to 42,411.12 posted the precious day.

Investors traded 270.09 million shares worth N2.29 billion in 3,753 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed 229.64 million shares valued at N3.28 billion traded in 4,426 deals on Monday.

Custodian led the gainers’ chart as its share price was up N0.70kobo to end trading at N7.80kobo from N7.10kobo per share.

Royal Exchange’s share price rose by 8.62 percent to move from N0.58kobo to N0.63kobo per share at the end of trading.

Meyer’s share price increased by 8.33 percent to end trading with N0.39kobo from N0.36kobo per share.

Unity Bank gained 6.82 percent to move from N0.44kobo to N0.47kobo per share.

UAC Nigeria’s share price appreciated by N0.60kobo to move from N9.20kobo to N9.80kobo per share.

On the losers’ table, UPDC REIT led the way with its share price declining from N4.50 to N4.20kobo per share after shedding N0.30kobo in its share price.

Japaul Gold’s share price declined from N0.39kobo to N0.37kobo per share after losing 5.13 percent from its share price during trading.

Caverton’s share price dropped by 4.62 percent to end trading at N1.65kobo from N1.73kobo per share.

GTCO lost N1 in share price to end trading at N25 from N26 per share.

Ecobank completed the list after shedding N0.25kobo from its share price to drop from N9.30kobo to N9.05 per share.

Access Bank topped the day’s trading with 55.04 million shares worth N497.74 million.

Universal Insurance traded 53.15 million valued at N10.63 million.

Unity Bank followed with 25.22 million shares valued at N11.87 million.

FBN Holdings sold 21.10 million shares worth N252.45 million while International Breweries traded 20.14 million valued at N98.71 million.



