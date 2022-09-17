NIMC threatens to prosecute vendors extorting Nigerians

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has threatened to prosecute any vendor found extorting applicants in Delta State.

The state Director, NIMC, Henrietta Okolo, made this known on Friday during the celebration of the 4th National Identity Day in Asaba.

Okolo revealed that NIMC is investigating reported cases of vendors extorting applicants and any vendor found guilty will have his or her licence withdrawn.

“We are investigating these cases and we have asked our supervisors across the local governments to watch out and investigate.

“If our vendors do not comply with the rules and regulations, we are not only to withdraw their licences, we will prosecute them.

“We are very careful in these cases so that we will not end up having a lot of legal battles,” she said.

