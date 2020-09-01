NLC rejects new electricity tariff hike

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday evening urged the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to take decisive action on the plan by the electricity distribution companies to hike electricity tariff in the country.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, who made the call in a statement titled: “Increase in Electricity Tariff by Abuja DISCOs – a taunting of the will of the Nigerian people gone too far,” said the organised labour would mobilise Nigerian workers to resist the increase in electricity tariff by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

NERC had in a circular said the implementation of the electricity tariff hike would take effect from September 1.

The NLC, according to the president, condemned the alleged “deaf and dumb” posture of NERC on the matter.

He said: “We wish to state that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) seriously frowns at, completely condemns and totally rejects any plan to inflict further pain on Nigerians at this very time of great economic distress.

“The new dribble by the Abuja DISCO is dead on arrival as it will be resisted by the Nigerian working class and people. The other DISCOs should not bother putting their ships of exploitation to sail.

“It is important to put it on record that the NERC will be putting its name on the wrong side of history if it continues to play the ostrich while a group of portfolio investors make a blood meal of Nigerians.

“Nigerian electricity consumers need the NERC to speak up and act in the defense of the rights of the Nigerian people.”

