JUST IN: NLC suspends planned strike, picketing of CBN over naira scarcity

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its planned strike action slated for tomorrow to protest the scarcity of naira notes across the country.

NLC had planned to begin a nationwide indefinite strike from tomorrow, (Wednesday)) and picketing of CBN offices across the country over the cash crunch that had brought untold hardships to citizens and businesses in Nigera.

More to come…

