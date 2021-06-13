Nnamdi Kanu insists on referendum, says S/E leaders' position irrelevant | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Nnamdi Kanu insists on referendum, says S/E leaders’ position irrelevant
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has restated its resolve towards ensuring a referendum for the realisation of a sovereign country.
This was contained in a tweet issued by the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu on Sunday.
According to Kanu, the hatred for the realisation of Biafra by some leaders in the South-East and South-South remains irrelevant.
He further reiterated the importance of a referendum whereby the Biafran secessionists would decide whether to remain as a part of Nigeria.
READ ALSO: South-South a part of Biafra Republic, Nnamdi Kanu insists
The tweet reads, “The narrative that Leaders of the so-called SouthSouth & Southeast or even those in the National Assembly are against #Biafra is irrelevant.
“What’s relevant is the POPULAR WILL of the people, which can be determined only through a REFERENDUM. Like it or not, it shall happen”.
By Mayowa Oladeji
