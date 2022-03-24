Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer accuses S/East leaders of neglecting region as insecurity, violence rises

Aloy Ejimakor, counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has accused South-East politicians of neglecting the insecurity and violence in the region while chasing their political ambitions ahead of the 2023 elections.

Ejimakor made this assertion on Thursday through a tweet on his Twitter handle, decrying the current situation in the region.

He further noted that nobody would vote for them if the situation persists.

Ejimakor said, “Dear #Ndigbo, especially the politicians: Why are you talking about the 2023 Elections & not the rising violence & injustice in Southeast?

“Plus the militarization of the South East? Who will vote for you? The thousands that are either in jail or dead? #MNK”.

On Wednesday, the IPOB raised the alarm that its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was going through severe torture in the hands of the Department of State Services, DSS, in Abuja.

“The global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, wish to put the whole world on notice that our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is currently under severe torture and humiliation in the hands of Nigeria Government at the Abuja headquarters of the Department of Security Services, DSS, where he is under custody,” Emma Powerful, the IPOB spokesman noted.

