Politics
NNPP demands disqualification of APC governorship, Assembly candidates in Kaduna
The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Friday demanded the disqualification of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship and House of Assembly candidates in Kaduna State.
In a suit filed at the Federal High Court, Kaduna, the party is challenging the list of the APC candidates published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on July 22.
The NNPP alleged that the candidates did not emerge through legitimate primaries as prescribed by the Electoral Act and other extant laws.
APC and INEC were listed as respondents in the suit.
The party asked the court to compel INEC to remove the candidates from the list of eligible candidates for the 2023 general elections in Kaduna State.
Justice Hadiza Shagaria adjourned the suit till September 15 for hearing.
She said the suit was adjourned because all the parties were yet to be served by INEC with the critical documents and processes filed to the court.
