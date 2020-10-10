Latest Metro

No corps member involved in Ondo boat mishap —NYSC

October 10, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) said on Saturday no corps member was involved in the boat mishap that occurred in Igbokoda, Ilaje local government area of the state.

A boat conveying some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with election materials capsized in the area on Saturday morning.

The Director in charge of South-West, NYSC, Mr. Emmanuel Attah Attah, who disclosed this to journalists in Akure, said no corps member was deployed to the riverine area of the state for governorship election duty.

He said: “We did not deploy corps members to the riverine areas, so none of our corps members is among those in the capsized boat.

“But we thank God that none of those in the boat died.”

