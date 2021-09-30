No going back on Oct 31 deadline for NIN-SIM integration —NCC

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has warned telecom users in the country that there is no plan to move the set October 31 deadline to link National Identity Numbers (NIN) to Subscriber Identity Modules (SIM).

It further said that Nigerians who do not have a NIN would soon be denied the ability to obtain driving licenses and passports.

NCC gave the warning in a statement issued after the second edition of the Telecoms Consumer Town Hall radio programme held on Wednesday.

According to the statement titled ‘NIN-SIM Integration: NCC sensitises telecom consumers on October 31 Deadline’, NCC urged telecoms consumers to link their NINs with their SIMs before the expiration of the deadline of October 31, 2021, set by the Federal Government.

“Speaking during the live programme, Director, Public Affairs, NCC, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, advised Nigerians to make use of the extension of the NIN-SIM integration exercise to October 31, 2021, to enroll with NIMC, get their NINs and link them to their SIMs.

“Soon, people without NIN will be denied of necessary services that play vital roles in their lives including the acquisition of the driving license, passport,” the statement further said.

On the benefits of the NIN-SIM integration, Adinde said the exercise will significantly enhance national security as NIN is the primary identity for Nigerians, stressing that in line with Federal Government’s commitment to ensure that Nigeria deploys technology to improve service delivery, the NIN-SIM database will enhance citizens’ access to government services.”

NCC’s Director of Consumer Affairs Bureau, Efosa Idehen, said, “Those SIMs without unique identification could be used to commit crimes that remain untraceable.”

