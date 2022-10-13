‘No outsider of our inner circle got a ticket’, El-Rufai speaks on Uba’s emergence as APC guber candidate in Kaduna

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has revealed modalities followed during the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) recently conducted in the state.

Senator Sani Uba in the election held in May had defeated his closet rival, Bashir Abubakar, with a whopping 1149 votes.

Uba, who is currently representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 9th Senate, had worked as Governor El-Rufai’s Political Adviser during his first tenure.

Speaking on a programme on Channels Television on Thursday, El-Rufai noted that the emergence of Senator Sani Uba as the APC governorship candidate was not accidental.

The Governor stressed that those not in tune with his administration or outside their clique were prevented from getting the governorship ticket in the interest of smooth continuity of his legacies.

He also spoke on the decent relationship between his administration and the state representatives in the National Assembly.

He, thus, expressed confidence in the capacity of the candidate to consolidate on the achievements of his administration next year.

He said: “The person that won the primary in our party to succeed me was part of our original team and our programmes. What we tried to do during the process was to ensure that no outsider of our inner circle got the ticket to run for governorship election in the state and we succeeded. All the front-runners were all insiders. They have been in government from the beginning.

“And we are one state that has maintained a good relationship with our representatives in the National Assembly. We meet with them regularly and we coordinate with them as to federal assistance we may need in the state. So we’re aware of what they are doing and vice-versa”, the Governor added.

