Nigeria will be flushed down the toilet under PDP —Fani-Kayode

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has again mocked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its internal wrangling.

The opposition had on Monday flagged off its presidential campaign ahead of the 2023 general elections in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom state capital, amidst internal crisis.

However, five governors of the party, including Nyesom Wike of Rivers State Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, were absent from the event.

Wike and his team had on September 21 pulled out from the PDP presidential campaign council following the retention of Iyorchia Ayu as the national chairman of the party.

Fani-Kayode, in a Facebook post on Thursday, lampooned the opposition for vying to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

The former Aviation Minister hoped that members of the opposition would close ranks in order to be thoroughly smashed by the ruling party.

He added that Nigeria would be finally finished if the opposition is allowed to charge of the country next year.

He said: “To make it a clean and hard fight let them (PDP) come together and join ranks so that when we defeat them before the world and remove their soiled pants they will have no excuses.

“Meeting them in battle without the Wike group and his 5 Governors in their ranks will be like fighting a one armed man and there is no honor or glory in that.

“I want us to meet a strong PDP army in the field and take them head on, eyeball to eyeball, like the true warriors that we are.

“I do not want us to meet a weak, divided, dissipated, anaemic, cancerous, leperous, diseased, accursed and pitiful bunch of confused renegades, bum-spreaders and hungry termites who are nothing more than a mere shadow of a party that was once great and noble in its ways.

“The OBJ UMYA and GEJ PDP died long ago. That is a notorious fact. Those that control the party today killed it.

“What they have left is a haunting ghost and mere shadow of its former self, led and driven by a vicious, capricious, greedy and dangerous bunch of thuggish, brash and loud-mouthed thugs, court jesters and gangsters and a rapacious conglomeration of self-serving, malevolent and deluded men who are not fit for public office.

“Give them power and ”share the money” will have new meaning. Put them in charge of the Federal Government and Nigeria will not only be finished but will also be finally flushed down the toilet, never to return.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

