Nollywood actors join protest in Lagos against SARS

Nigeria actors of Yoruba extraction, have taken to the streets to support the protest against Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) brutality across the country.

Yomi Fabiyi, Adeniyi Johnson, Shoneye Olamilekan, Lala Dapo, Funke Etti, and Seyi Edun were at the protest ground in Ikeja, Lagos with banners and placards that read among others “Nollywood is saying: #justiceforJimohIshaq and others, #Endtotureinstations, #Endpolicebrutality and #ThankyouforendingSARS”.

Speaking at the event, Yomi Fabiyi said “Nigerian police officers need to stop harassing and brutalising Nigerians”.

He noted, “Can you slap your father like that? Can you slap your mother like that? Will you be happy if your children are slapped and beaten up?

“People are now afraid to come into Nigeria for the fear of what SARS could do to them. We cannot continue to live in fear. The government needs to put an end to police brutality.”

Also speaking at the event, Adeniyi Johnson said it was important for himself and his colleagues to be present at the protest because lives have been lost to the activities of SARS and it shouldn’t continue.

“When we were young, our parents will say I’ll call police for you and we’ll be scared. At this age, we are still afraid of police. Police are meant to protect us, not terrorise us. We should feel safe in the police stations but once you have reasons to be there, you’ll be scared for your life.

“If you don’t go to them, they’ll even come to you. Everybody is hungry in this country and fending to make ends meet. These men will still burgle our homes, break into our cars like criminals to rip us off, worst of all, rob us of our lives. All these must end,” he explained .

