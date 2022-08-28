Non independence of institutions crippling Nigeria —Moghalu

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu, has blamed Nigeria’s manifold crises on the lack of independence of important institutions in the country.

Moghalu, in a series of tweets on Sunday, said democrary in the country continues to suffer because the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wasn’t truly Independent.

The former presidential candidate also traced the inflation rocking the country to the failure of the CBN.

According to him, corruption and many other vices resulted from the unconscionable ineffectiveness of the judiciary.

Moghalu therefore advocated true independence of institutions in the country as inevitable solution.

He said: “When important institutions are not independent, society suffers because decisions are made not for everyone’s ultimate benefit, but for the immediate advantage of a few vested interests. If, say, INEC is truly independent in 2023, it will deepen our democracy.

“If CBN hadn’t sold it’s independence, Nigeria may not have been in the forex & inflation mess we are in now. And if the judiciary were to be truly independent & effective, just remembering that will check the brazen corruption that goes on in our country.

