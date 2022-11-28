North Korea’s Kim Jong Un aims to build the world’s strongest nuclear force

North Korean president, Kim Jong Un, says his country intends to build the world’s most powerful nuclear force as he promotes dozens of military officers involved in a recent launch of a new ballistic missile, state media reported on Sunday.

Kim who inspected a test of North Korea’s largest, intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Hwasong-17, on Saturday, also pledged to counter what he described as the “U.S. nuclear threats.”

READ ALSO:North Korea launches 14th ballistic missile test

“North Korea’s ultimate goal is to possess the world’s most powerful strategic force, the absolute force unprecedented in the century,” Kim said, adding that building up the country’s nuclear capabilities would reliably “protect the dignity and sovereignty of the state and the people.”

Kim described the Hwasong-17 as the ‘world’s strongest strategic weapon’ and said it demonstrated North Korea’s resolve and ability to eventually build the world’s strongest army.

“North Korean scientists have made a wonderful leap forward in the development of the technology of mounting nuclear warheads on ballistic missiles, and are expected to expand and strengthen the country’s nuclear deterrent capabilities at an extraordinarily rapid pace,” he was also quoted as saying.

According to state media, Hwasong-17, when launched, is capable of reaching the U.S. mainland, which has prompted the United States to call for a United Nations Security Council presidential statement to hold North Korea accountable for its missile tests which are banned by Security Council resolutions.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now