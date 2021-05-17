Northern, Southern govs' meetings detrimental to democracy —Jonathan | Ripples Nigeria

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has faulted governors in Nigeria holding separate meetings, saying it is detrimental to democracy.

Jonathan, however, backed the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), noting that it remains the only platform that can best discuss issues affecting the country.

Jonathan said this on Sunday in Benin, the capital of Edo State, during a thanksgiving service organised to mark the 50th birthday anniversary of Pastor Charles Osazuwa, General Overseer of Rock of Ages Christian Assembly International.

The former President, while urging governors to eschew hostility for the nation to move forward, said the current impasse that has emanated from the recent meeting of southern governors in Asaba, Delta State, last week, was uncalled for.

Read also: Northern elders allege Southern leaders using restructuring to bargain for 2023 presidency

“The governors should continue to meet; I don’t love a situation where the Northern governors will meet, then the Southern governors will cry foul and vice versa. This will not help our country,” Jonathan said.

“The governors, through the governors’ forum, should be the ones meeting. They are the people who run this country, the President is just one person in Abuja.”

The former leader who also condemned the antagonism among the governors, added:

“I don’t really enjoy the antagonism between governors, they should come together and discuss.

“If there are issues affecting one or two states, I think the governors should see how they can collectively come with a way to address those issues.”

By Isaac Dachen…

Join the conversation

Opinions