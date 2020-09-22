Nothing new about National Water Resources Bill, Nigerian govt says | Ripples Nigeria
Nothing new about National Water Resources Bill, Nigerian govt says

September 22, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared that there is nothing new about the National Water Resources Bill which has generated controversy in recent times.

The declaration was made in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed at a joint news conference with his Water Resources counterpart, Suleiman Hassan in Abuja.

According to him, “the bill contains nothing new but an amalgamation of existing water laws to make it relevant to modern dynamics.

“The Federal Government, has no hidden agenda regarding water resources management and should be seen as such,” Mr Mohammed added.

The comments of the Minister of information came weeks after the Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswan threatened to drag the Federal Government of Nigeria and the National Assembly to court over any continued deliberation on the National Water Resources Bill.

He also called on the the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to probe the funds expended on the aborted Ruga policy for which billions of Naira was expended.

