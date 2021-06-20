Sports
NPFL: Nasarawa Utd, Kano Pillars miss chance to close gap on leaders Akwa Utd
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) leaders, Akwa United are now four points clear after Kano Pillars and Nasarawa United missed chance to close the gap.
Nasarawa United dropped points on Sunday after playing a goalless draw away to Enyimba.
Nasarawa could only settle for a draw, leaving Akwa United, who on Saturday, bagged a 2-0 home win against Adamawa United to extend their lead.
The draw means Nasarawa United who are second in the table on 49 points, are now four points behind the leaders.
The situation was same for Kano Pillars who are currently third in the table on 49 points, as they lost 1-0 away to Jigawa Golden Stars.
With 10 minutes left in the game, Kalla Ali scored the only goal to give the hosts the win.
Read Also: NPFL: Musa calls for crowd control after Pillars fined N7.5m over fans violence
Elsewhere, Ifeanyi Ubah gave their hopes of escaping relegation a big boost after they beat Heartland 2-1.
The win took Ifeanyi Ubah to 17th place on 28 points, two points from safety.
Sunshine Stars also gave their survival hopes a boost after edging Abia Warriors 2-1 and standing 18th on 27 points.
Meanwhile, the match between MFM and Wikki Tourist was postponed due to heavy down pour in Lagos, and will be played on Monday June 21 at 7am.
NPFL week 28 results (Sunday):
Dakkada 1-1 Rangers
Enyimba 0-0 Nasarawa United
Plateau United 2-0 Warri Wolves
Rivers United 1-0 Katsina United
Sunshine Stars 2-1 Abia Warrior
Ifeanyi Ubah 2-1 Heartland
Jigawa 1-0 Kano Pillars
Lobi Stars 2-0 Kwara United
